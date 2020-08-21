New Lexington football preview

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- As New Lexington enters year two, under Head Coach Kevin Board, expectations are high in 2020.

For the first time since 2012 the Panthers had a winning season, going 6-4.

Board has a number of key players returning this year. The biggest being, four-year starting quarterback, senior Logyn Ratliff. Senior wide Receivers, Brady Hanson and Shaun Pletcher, who excel on the defensive side as well. Linebacker, Hunter Kellogg, will be a three-year starter as a junior.

The Panthers open the season on the road against, Perry County rival, Sheridan.