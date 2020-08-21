Infant, her mother killed in 4-vehicle crash on interstate

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an interstate highway in southwestern Ohio has left a woman and her infant daughter dead and three others injured.

The crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Monroe Township occurred around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two semitrailers and a pickup truck were traveling in the left lane, while an SUV was in the right lane. As the vehicles approached a construction area, three slowed down but one of the semitrailers rear-ended the pickup truck.

The impact pushed the pickup into the back of the other semitrailer, which then struck the back of the SUV.

Tonya Beachy, 25, of Homeworth, who was a passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 7-month-old daughter, Ellie Beachy, was taken to to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The pickup’s driver, Erik Beachy, and the two semitrailer drivers — James Gobble, 49, of Lexington, Ohio, and Dorcella Washington, 60, of Columbus — were being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The SUV driver, Hugo Barth IV, 54, of New Providence, New Jersey was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.