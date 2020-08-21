Houston Dynamo, Dallas FC play to scoreless draw

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo outshot FC Dallas 17-7 in a scoreless draw Friday night.

The Dynamo had the best scoring chance, with Christian Ramirez’s shot from 10 yards stopped by Jimmy Mauer in the 27th minute. Mauer made six saves.

Dallas (1-1-3) was playing its third match in 10 days and hasn’t scored.

Houston (0-2-4) remains one of three winless teams in MLS. Marko Maric was credited with one save.

