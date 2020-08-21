Fried scheduled to start for Braves against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (9-12, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-11, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-1, 2.05 ERA, .65 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (3-0, 1.24 ERA, .90 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta batted .258 as a team last season and hit 249 total home runs.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division play in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.37 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.