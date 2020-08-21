Detective with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Retires

Local News
Megan Landis

ZANESVILLE, OH – It was a bittersweet day for Detective Mark Ross as he wrapped up his last day with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Ross is retiring after almost 39 years with the Sheriff’s Office and will be starting Monday as the new Police Chief of South Zanesville.

“I hope that I helped people, this community. I hope I saved people, and I know I have at certain times. And I hope I was there and treated them with kindness and at least gave them, the people, the service that they expected from the Sheriff’s Office. And I hope I can continue that and I know I will continue that with South Zanesville Village, I’m excited to work for the village of South Zanesville,” Detective Mark Ross said.

Sheriff Matt Lutz says Ross is very talented and will bring a lot of valuable knowledge to the village of South Zanesville and he says he looks forward to working with him as the Police Chief.

“I saw an opportunity that I felt that I could step into that role and use the experience that I have and the knowledge and bring that to the table for that position. That’s why I took that step and it’s like changing something, it’s like sometimes you have to change and so I felt that this change was necessary.”

Ross is excited to start as the Police Chief for South Zanesville and looks forward to working with the council and the public.

