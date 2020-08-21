Command Center reports 2nd COVID-19 related death in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting the death of an 82-year-old resident who died with COVID pneumonia.

The first death of an 81-year-old resident who died with multiple serious conditions, including COVID-19 was announced back in June.

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Friday one new case of COVID-19.

Case 305 is a 43-year-old woman. This case is not related to previous cases and recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 299 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 305 Total Cases • 40 Active Cases • 4 Current Hospitalization/33 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths

