FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 86°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 64°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 85°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 66°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 72°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of high pressure was positioned near Bradford, PA with a maximum central pressure of 1019 mb. A surface ridge of high pressure extends across the lower Great Lakes Region and into parts of the Midwest. Meanwhile, this area of high pressure has resulted in an area of low pressure in central Ontario from moving southwards. Thus, this area of low pressure is forced to move eastwards, and in doing so it’s cold front is becoming stalled out near the U.S./Canada border all the way back to Alberta. Meanwhile, an upper level low is positioned in the Deep South.

As we head through tonight, the area of high pressure will still maintain a strong influence over our region weather. I am expecting that mostly clear skies will be the theme for the majority of the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight are likely not going to drop down into the low-50s in Zanesville, in fact I am expecting the low temperature to be around 55° – 59°.

As we head into the morning hours on Friday, the upper level will likely begin to move slowly to the north, becoming centered somewhere in the lower Mississippi River Valley. With this upper level low, naturally, are some vorticity maximums which will help in the development of rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms across the Deep South. Some of this activity will try to move towards the Ohio River during the afternoon hours, and some of it will likely move north of the Ohio River during the late afternoon hours. For this reason, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are looking to be around during the afternoon hours in our region. In addition, a stray rain shower will be possible during the morning hours. I went ahead and lowered my expected high temperature for Zanesville down to 86°, mainly due to the uncertainty as to how much rain shower and thunderstorm activity will be off to our south. With the way the upper level winds are positioned, if there are a lot of rain showers and thunderstorms off to our south, then some high and possibly mid-level clouds may try to become mostly cloudy in our region at times during the afternoon hours.

With the loss of daytime heating, I am expecting that the isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in our region will begin to taper down. Nonetheless, with the upper level low still moving off to the north, I am expecting that a stray rain shower will remain possible in our region. Increased low level moisture, combined with a possible light southerly wind around 5 mph, thus overnight lows in our region will likely only drop to around 62° – 64° on Friday Night.

On Saturday Morning, the upper level low will still be pronounced, but likely not quite as strong, as it moves it’s center into the New Madrid, MO area. A stray rain shower will be possible on Saturday Morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon. Given that I am expecting these rain showers and thunderstorms, and in addition to the fact that an upper level low will be approaching, I am expecting mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon (though, likely not a very thick overcast). These clouds, combined with the widespread rain showers and thunderstorms, may very well result in a high temperature on Saturday being a little bit lower than that of Friday.

The upper level low will work to give us some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, and then maybe a few additional rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday. But Monday Night, the upper level low will likely decrease and become a trough that will get absorbed by Tuesday. Nonetheless, a rain shower and thunderstorm may still be possible on Tuesday, especially east of our region.

As we head into the beginning of the work, a series of low pressure system will cross Canada, and in doing so they will continue to drape the frontal boundary across the U.S./Canada border. The first area of low pressure – L1 – will move to our north on Monday. The second area of low pressure – L2 – will move to our north by Wednesday Night and Thursday. In addition, it is possible that the remnants of either Tropical Depression Thirteen and/or Tropical Depression Fourteen may try to play a role in our regional weather by the end of the work week.

