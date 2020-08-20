Trooper Struck While Investigating Crash on I-70

A Zanesville Highway Patrol trooper was struck while sitting in his cruiser On I-70 early Thursday morning. Investigators says just after 1:00 am Trooper Ted Davis was completing an on-scene investigation of a two vehicle accident near Gratiot in the westbound lanes with his emergency lights activated when Patricia Grant of Concord, North Carolina struck Davis’ cruiser in the rear. The cruiser was then pushed into a wrecker owned by A-One Towing of Zanesville, which was on scene due to the previous crash. Grant was taken by MidFlight to Grant Hospital in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries. Trooper Davis was taken to Genesis Hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

