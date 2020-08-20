Tatum and the Celtics take on Philadelphia with 2-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -5; over/under is 216

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the previous meeting 128-101. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points to lead Boston to the win and Joel Embiid totaled 34 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 28-18 in conference matchups. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35 defensive rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 8.9.

The Celtics are 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 29-8 against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 23 points and 11.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 18 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 23.4 points and has added 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Jaylen Brown is averaging 18.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 46.8% shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 43.6% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Glenn Robinson III: out (oblique), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

Celtics: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.