Muskingum County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle16

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 301 is a 58-year-old man. Case 302 is a 40-year-old man. These cases are connected to an outbreak of cases in a congregate living facility and are recovering at home.

Case 303 is a 37-year-old man. Case 304 is a 62-year-old man. These cases are not related to previous cases and recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 298 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 304 Total Cases • 39 Active Cases • 3 Current Hospitalization/32 Total Hospitalizations • 1 Death

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

OUZ To Pass Out PPE Bags to Students

Logan Slusser

Kellogg’s To Build Extension

Logan Slusser

Ohio State Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles

Megan Landis