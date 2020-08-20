Muskingum County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 301 is a 58-year-old man. Case 302 is a 40-year-old man. These cases are connected to an outbreak of cases in a congregate living facility and are recovering at home.

Case 303 is a 37-year-old man. Case 304 is a 62-year-old man. These cases are not related to previous cases and recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 298 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 304 Total Cases • 39 Active Cases • 3 Current Hospitalization/32 Total Hospitalizations • 1 Death