Motte scores twice, Canucks rally to beat Blues 4-3

Sports
Associated Press13

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Fourth-line grinder Tyler Motte scored two breakaway goals to power the Vancouver Canucks to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

The Canucks lead the best-of-seven opening-round series 3-2 and can send the defending Stanley Cup champions packing from the post-season with a win Friday night.

J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen, with his first career playoff goal, also scored for Vancouver. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 36 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly, with his fourth goal of the series, Brayden Schenn, and Zach Sanford scored for the Blues.

Goaltender Jake Allen stopped 26 shots and took his first loss in three starts in the series.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Continuity during COVID could be edge for teams that have it

Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Reds suspend Brennaman, Cardinals come home

Associated Press

Motte scores twice, Canucks rally to beat Blues 4-3

Associated Press