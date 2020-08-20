Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .351; Grichuk, Toronto, .344; Severino, Baltimore, .338; Cruz, Minnesota, .337; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .337; Alberto, Baltimore, .324; Correa, Houston, .321; S.Perez, Kansas City, .307; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .304.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; T.Anderson, Chicago, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; Alberto, Baltimore, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18; Biggio, Toronto, 17; Lewis, Seattle, 17; Núñez, Baltimore, 17; Olson, Oakland, 17.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Voit, New York, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 33; Lewis, Seattle, 33; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; LeMahieu, New York, 30; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Gurriel, Houston, 28.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Franco, Kansas City, 8; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; 9 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Voit, New York, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Olson, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.30; Lynn, Texas, 1.37; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.42; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.72; Greinke, Houston, 1.84; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.27; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.78; Civale, Cleveland, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 54; G.Cole, New York, 44; Lynn, Texas, 42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 38; Carrasco, Cleveland, 35; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 35; Maeda, Minnesota, 33; Civale, Cleveland, 32; Giolito, Chicago, 32; F.Valdez, Houston, 29.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bobo offended by allegations of abuse, racial insensitivity

Associated Press

Fox says Brennaman won’t announce NFL games after slur

Associated Press

Gurriel chops Blue Jays to 3-2 win over Phillies in Game 1

Associated Press