AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .351; Grichuk, Toronto, .344; Severino, Baltimore, .338; Cruz, Minnesota, .337; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .337; Alberto, Baltimore, .324; Correa, Houston, .321; S.Perez, Kansas City, .307; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .304.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 21; T.Anderson, Chicago, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Tucker, Houston, 19; Alberto, Baltimore, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 18; Biggio, Toronto, 17; Lewis, Seattle, 17; Núñez, Baltimore, 17; Olson, Oakland, 17.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Voit, New York, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 33; Lewis, Seattle, 33; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; LeMahieu, New York, 30; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 29; Merrifield, Kansas City, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Gurriel, Houston, 28.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Franco, Kansas City, 8; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; 9 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Voit, New York, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Olson, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.30; Lynn, Texas, 1.37; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.42; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.72; Greinke, Houston, 1.84; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.27; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.78; Civale, Cleveland, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 54; G.Cole, New York, 44; Lynn, Texas, 42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 38; Carrasco, Cleveland, 35; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 35; Maeda, Minnesota, 33; Civale, Cleveland, 32; Giolito, Chicago, 32; F.Valdez, Houston, 29.