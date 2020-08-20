Konecny and the Flyers look to clinch series against Montreal

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Montreal Canadiens in game six. The teams meet Friday for the ninth time this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 5-3. Joel Armia scored a team-high two goals for the Canadiens in the victory.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Travis Konecny with 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 39 assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Jakub Voracek has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Flyers: Nicolas Aube-Kubel: out (undislcosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.