Kellogg’s To Build Extension

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Kellogg Company is building an extension to its already existing property on Fairview Road in Zanesville.

The project has been in development for some time and has been running very smoothly as of late. Commissioner Board President Cindy Cameron has a timeline for the construction.

“They hope to, they’re working on a big package now and they’ll put it out to bid. They hope to start in September but it actually won’t be done until December of 2021. It’s a pretty big expansion, but as Mr. Abbott explained at the Port Authority and today it’s a blessing to have a company that has been here since 1989, we wanna keep who we have here.”

Construction is expected to be done by a local company and bids are being placed. Vice President Mollie Crooks says that the economic benefits do not stop there.

“This particular construction project is an additional construction project so it’s gonna generate forty new jobs… as far as the benefits to the community, there will be an income tax benefit to the city and to the schools. Then also just the additional jobs and what those fifty-five thousand dollar a year jobs is the average wage, which is about fifteen thousand more than the average in the county right now.”

The expansion was a joint effort between the Port Authority, city and county governments that will hopefully attract more large businesses.