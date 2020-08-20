Governor DeWine: Adult Day Centers and Senior Centers to Open

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Adult Day Centers and Senior Centers can open at a reduced capacity starting on September 21 if they are able to meet certain safety standards. Some of the reopening requirements include:
Limited capacity
Limited entry sites
Daily Screening
Baseline and repeat testing
Face coverings
Thorough cleaning
The Governor also issued an order for a statewide testing initiative for Ohio’s 765 assisted living facilities. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all assisted living staff and residents at no cost to the facilities.
