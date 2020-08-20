Browns CB Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after his liver was lacerated in practice when a teammate landed on him.

The team said Johnson, who is in his first season with Cleveland, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday after getting hurt.

Johnson is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation. It’s too early to say how long Johnson could be sidelined as liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal.

The Browns signed Johnson, a first-round draft pick by Houston in 2015, to a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason. The 28 year-old has been slowed by numerous injuries during his NFL career. He spent last season with Buffalo after four with the Texans.

Earlier this week, Johnson said he hoped to battle for a starting job in training camp. It’s likely he would have been the team’s top nickel back.

Before his latest injury, Johnson said overcoming previous ones have made him mentally stronger.

“I have high expectations for myself,” he said. “It showed me that I am still hungry, and I still believe in myself and what I want to be as a player. It definitely shaped me. I feel like I have a chip on my shoulder.”

Johnson’s injury is the most serious for the Browns, who have had more than their share already in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first camp.

On Monday, star running back Nick Chubb sustained a concussion when he was thrown down by linebacker Mack Wilson in the first fully padded practice this summer. A day later, Wilson sustained a hyperextended left knee and is expected to miss significant time.

The Browns are also missing defensive end Myles Garrett (hamstring) and starting center JC Tretter (knee surgery). Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been easing back after undergoing offseason hip surgery.

