Anderson scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (9-10, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (10-11, fourth in the NL East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Blue Jays finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 247 total home runs last year.

The Phillies went 36-45 on the road in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Rowdy Tellez: (head), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.