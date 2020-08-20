THURSDAY 8/20:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Seasonal. High 82°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cool. Low 59°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Few Showers/Storms. Touch Warmer. High 85°

DISCUSSION:

Another picture perfect day across SE Ohio, with mainly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80 this afternoon.

Clouds will begin to make a comeback during the overnight, along with warmer temperatures. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, and a touch more warmth. Highs will climb into the mid 80s, along with more humidity. Rain chances will also return during the mid to late afternoon on Friday, with most of the rain occurring south of I-70.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend, with the best chance for rain occurring Saturday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A few shower/storm chances will linger into the new work week, with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s Monday through the middle of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

