Philadelphia Union take on the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Union (2-1-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (1-1-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host the Philadelphia Union in conference play.

The Revolution compiled an 11-11-12 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-5-4 in home games. New England scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 58.

The Union put together a 16-11-7 record overall a season ago while finishing 10-3-4 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 62 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 55.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: None listed.

Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jose Martinez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.