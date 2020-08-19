Philadelphia looks to clinch series against Montreal in game 5

Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Montreal Canadiens in game five. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 2-0.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in conference matchups. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Nicolas Aube-Kubel has three goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-18 in 71 games this season. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Flyers: Averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .952 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.0 goals, 3.4 assists, 5.0 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.