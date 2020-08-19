Muskingum County man charged with arson in connection to fires on Black Run Road

MUSKINGUM COUNTY–A Nashport man has been charged in connection to multiple fires that destroyed several homes and a barn on Black Run Road.



According to documents filed in Muskingum County Court, Jeffery M. Byers is facing multiple charges which include one count of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated arson with a firearm specification and one count of arson.



On Monday, August 17, the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office along with several area fire departments were called to the scene of a multiple structure fire at 8305 Black Run Road.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said that Byers lived in one of the homes on the property and set fire to several other houses and a barn.

Lutz said before fire crews could extinguish the fires they had to talk to the suspect who was threatening to harm himself with a weapon. Deputies were able to get the weapon from the suspect and took him into custody.



No one was injured in the fires.