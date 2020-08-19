Flaherty scheduled to start for St. Louis at Chicago

St. Louis Cardinals (5-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-7, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA, .86 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (2-1, 2.84 ERA, .84 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Cardinals finished 46-30 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.