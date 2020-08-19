Columbus Crew host the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (1-3-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (4-0-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host the Chicago Fire in conference play.

The Crew finished 10-16-8 overall in the 2019 season while going 6-6-5 at home. Columbus scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 47.

The Fire compiled a 10-12-12 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home games. Chicago scored 55 goals last season, averaging 1.6 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: None listed.

Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Mike Azira (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.