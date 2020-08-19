Brault expected to start as Pirates host the Indians

Cleveland Indians (14-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-15, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

The Pirates went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 163 total home runs last year.

The Indians went 44-37 away from home in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Indians: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.