WEDNESDAY 8/19:

TODAY: Picture Perfect! Mostly Sunny. High 78°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Cool. Low 53°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

A picture perfect mid-week across SE Ohio! Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight hours, and it will be a cool overnight, with lows in the lower 50s.

More sunshine will continue to stick around the region on Thursday, along with a touch more warmth, as highs will top off in the lower 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we round out the week into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Friday through the early half of the new work week.

Rain chances will begin to return to the area as we end the work week, with a stray shower/storm chance on Friday. Scattered shower and storm chances will be with us this weekend, with the best chance of rain occurring during the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday.

A slight chance of rain will linger into the start of the new work week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com