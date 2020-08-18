Vegas looks to close out series against Chicago in game 5

Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, seventh in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Chicago Blackhawks in game five. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Blackhawks won the last matchup 3-1.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas has scored 224 goals and ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 32.

The Blackhawks are 7-12-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 15.2% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Shea Theodore has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 33 goals and has 84 points. Dominik Kubalik has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Blackhawks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.