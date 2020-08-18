Seager brothers go deep, Dodgers rally past Mariners 11-9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey and Kyle Seager became the first pair of brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey’s Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 11-9 victory over older brother Kyle and the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game. The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco. The Giants’ Felipe Crespo homered twice, and San Diego’s Cesar hit his first career home run.

The Seagers weren’t the only ones who took advantage of the balmy conditions at Dodger Stadium. The teams combined for seven long balls, marking the second straight game there have been seven or more at Chavez Ravine. Seattle’s Evan White had his first multi-homer game, going deep twice.

Corey Seager had two hits as the Dodgers won their sixth straight. He had a three-run drive to right field during the second inning that gave Los Angeles a short-lived 6-2 advantage.

Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers. It was Betts’ first leadoff home run for his new team, while Hernández’s shot came during a five-run seventh as Los Angeles regained the lead.

Kyle Seager had three hits and three RBIs. After singling and scoring to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first inning, he hit one of three homers during a five-run third to help them regain the lead.

Kyle Lewis homered and had three hits for the Mariners. who have dropped six straight and nine of 11.

The Dodgers trailed 8-6 until rallying in the seventh against Matt Magill (0-1). Justin Turner scored on Max Muncy’s bases-loaded walk to tie it, and Cody Bellinger came home with the go-ahead run when Joc Pederson grounded into a double play. Hernandez made it 11-8 with a two-run shot to left.

White homered leading off the Mariners eighth to bring them within two. They had runners on first and second to start the ninth, but Kenley Jansen retired the next three batters to earn his seventh save.

Caleb Ferguson (1-0), the fourth of six Dodgers pitchers, went 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

FOR STARTERS

Neither starting pitcher made it to the fourth.

Los Angeles’ Ross Stripling struggled for the second straight outing, allowing three homers and seven runs (six earned) in three innings. The right-hander has given up 13 runs (eight earned) and five homers in his last 7 2/3 innings.

Seattle’s Justin Dunn went a season-low two innings after tossing six in an Aug. 10 win at Texas. The right-hander didn’t see the third after giving up six runs and five hits, including two homers.

WEB GEM

Seattle right fielder Dylan Moore made a big throw in the third to get Pederson at home on Betts’ bases-loaded single. Muncy scored but Pederson tried to challenge Moore, who came charging in on the bloop hit and made a running throw to catcher Austin Nola for the tag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: C Tom Murphy isn’t making much progress in coming back from a broken bone in his left foot. Manager Scott Servais said catching and running is bothering Murphy the most and there haven’t been any discussions about him rejoining the lineup only as a designated hitter.

Dodgers: INF Edwin Rios was placed on the injured list after straining his left hamstring Sunday against the Angels. LHP Adam Kolarek was recalled from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Seattle LHP Marco Gonzales (2-2, 3.97 ERA) looks to bounce back after taking the loss at Texas on Aug. 11. Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0) has not allowed a run over 8 2/3 innings in two previous starts this season.

