Muskingum County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that six more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 286 is a 23-year-old woman related to case 238. Case 287 is a 25-year-old man related to case 279. Case 288 is a 26-year-old man not related to previous cases. These cases are recovering at home.

Cases 289-291 are currently under investigation. More details will be released about them upon completion.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 285 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 291 Total Cases • 34 Active Cases • 6 Current Hospitalization/32 Total Hospitalizations • 1 Death