Kucherov and the Lightning look to clinch series against Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-22-15, sixth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Columbus Blue Jackets in game five. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 2-1.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 in conference games. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and is first in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-5 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Nick Foligno leads the team averaging 0.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and registering 52 assists. Brayden Point has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 2.1 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Nathan Gerbe: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.