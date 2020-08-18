Fall sports get the go-ahead from Gov. DeWine

Across the state, athletes, coaches and parents have been awaiting an update from Governor Mike DeWine, about if and how there will be fall sports.

DeWine announced the decisions most people were hoping for, as high school sports will take place this fall.

Coaches and players took to social media to express their support and excitement for the decision.

This will allow soccer and football in Ohio to continue practice and then enter the season as now scheduled.

As for spectators, only immediate family or “close family” will be allowed in.