Fall sports get the go-ahead from Gov. DeWine

Local News Local Sports Stories
Brian Armstrong150

Across the state, athletes, coaches and parents have been awaiting an update from Governor Mike DeWine, about if and how there will be fall sports. 
DeWine announced the decisions most people were hoping for, as high school sports will take place this fall.
Coaches and players took to social media to express their support and excitement for the decision. 
This will allow soccer and football in Ohio to continue practice and then enter the season as now scheduled. 

As for spectators, only immediate family or “close family” will be allowed in.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Brian Armstrong
Brian Armstrong

Related Posts

Sheridan football 2020 preview

Brian Armstrong

Worker Electrocuted Working on Sign at Burger King on Maple Avenue

George Hiotis

MCSO is investigating multiple structure fire started after family dispute

Chip Reid