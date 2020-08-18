Darvish expected to start for Chicago against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (5-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-7, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (3-1, 1.88 ERA, .75 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.