TUESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 82°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 53°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming north around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 80°. North winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 52°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 85°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 62°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a small low pressure system with a minimum central pressure of 1019 mb was moving through Illinois. Meanwhile, a broad area of high pressure is beginning to set up across the northern and central Plains. This area of high pressure is located in two centers: one in North Dakota with a maximum central pressure of 1022 mb, and the other over Nebraska with a maximum central pressure of 1023 mb. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms have develop this afternoon in our region in response to some very high low level lapse rates in our region. In fact, lapse rate values of around 8.0 to 8.5 °C/km can be found across much of Ohio. This is all be accompanied by a small vorticity maximum over eastern Ohio, and the presence of an upper level trough which is also draped across the lower Great Lakes Region.

As we head into the evening hours, as the sun begins to set, any remaining rain showers and thunderstorms in our region will likely begin to taper away. Partly cloudy skies will likely give way to mostly clear skies and overnight lows will likely drop down to around 55° – 59° in our region. At the same time, the area of low pressure in Illinois will slowly move southeastwards. By the early morning hours, this area of low pressure will be in western Kentucky, but it could be close enough to give us a stray rain shower or thunderstorm. Areas of fog will also be possible during the overnight tonight, especially towards sunrise.

By Tuesday Morning, the area of low pressure will be in western and central Kentucky, and it’s associated cold front will likely be moving through western Tennessee. This area of low pressure may be able to develop a little bit of a warm frontal boundary near the Ohio River. A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region during the morning and afternoon hours. By the late afternoon hours, this area of low pressure will have moved into central Tennessee, and this will likely remove any lingering activity in our region. Mostly clear skies will be with us during the overnight hours as the area of high pressure moves into the western half of the Great Lakes Region. Overnight lows on Tuesday Night will likely drop down to around 51° – 55°.

The area of high pressure will be centered over the Great Lakes Region on Wednesday, and this will result in mostly clear skies being in our region throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday will likely reach around 80° – 84°, and this does appear to be a rather dry air mass. Because of this, I am expecting that overnight lows will drop down to around 50° – 54° on Wednesday Night.

On Thursday, the area of high pressure begins to move off to our east, and in doing so, a southerly breeze will likely resume in our region and the heat and humidity will return by the end of the work week. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region towards the weekend as our next systems get ready to move to our region.

