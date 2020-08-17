Perry County Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

The Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a weekend fatal accident that claimed the life of a Perry County man.. It happened on North Main Street in Thornville Saturday just before 11:00 pm. Troopers says 27-year-old Harry Krouskoupe IV was traveling sound on North Main Street on his motorcycle when he lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a house and was ejected from the cycle. The Patrol says Krouskoupe died as a result of the crash. Troopers say impairment and speed are believed to be factors in the accident.

