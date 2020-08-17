Muskingum Co. Commissioners accepting bids for new Dog Warden facility

ZANESVILLE – The new building will be over 5,000 square feet and built next to the Muskingum County Juvenile Center for an estimated $560,000. This is the second time the commissioners have opened bids for a new Dog Warden facility.

“We already owned property behind the juvenile and the Sheriff’s Office out there and we went and visited that seven acres and the architect thought that would be a great fit so we redid plans again, met with the Dog Warden, and (we’re) going to put it out to bid and hope that the bids are much more reasonable this time,” Muskingum County Commissioner Cindy Cameron said.

Commissioner Cameron says the new structure will be a much better environment for the dogs to be kept as opposed to the center the Dog Warden uses now.

“The facility I believe will have 48 kennels which is what he house now but these kennels will be much nicer. My point all along has been they are our dogs. Those dogs belong to this county and those dogs deserve a nice place to be housed until we get them adopted or fostered,” Cameron said.

Cameron says they plan to open bids for the new Dog Warden facility in September.