Multiple Homes Intentionally set on Fire in Nashport

Area Fire Departments responded to multiple house fires in the Nashport area on Monday. It happened around 12:00 pm. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says it all started as a family dispute involving a man with some mental illness. Sheriff Lutz said the man, who had a weapon, set the homes on fire and then threatened to kill himself. The Sheriff says deputies talked the man out of committing suicide, and took him into custody. Lutz says fire crews could not immediately deal with the fires until the suspect was in custody. The incident remains under investigation.

