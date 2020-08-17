Motorists should be ready for extra traffic in school zones

ZANESVILLE – This back to school period is different because of not only the corona virus but many schools closed their doors in March creating a longer gap between schools being in session for the academic year. More cars, buses, and students walking or riding their bikes to schools are soon to be found.

“You know, every year, we talk about back to school traffic and that we haven’t had to deal with it over the summer. Well, this year, we haven’t had to deal with it since March. So, over five months we haven’t had that school traffic. So, there is going to be a little bit of a learning curve so if you do commute or you have been out around the community in the mornings or in the afternoons, you’re going to notice a big difference in the traffic patterns as schools start up again,” AAA’s Kimberly Schwind said.

Each year, AAA promotes what it calls its school’s open, drive carefully campaign.

“It’s something that we really need to remember and pay attention to. You are going to notice more pedestrians out, you’re going to see more traffic as parents drop their kids off and pick them up so really you need to, when schools open, drive carefully just like the campaign says. The campaign is really aimed at keeping everybody safe and reducing those traffic crashes and injuries and deaths that we sometimes see with back to school time,” Schwind said.

AAA also recommends to always plan ahead and know what schools are open along your route before leaving for your destination.