MCLS offers service where it can deliver books to your house

ZANESVILLE – It’s house call service is offered county wide and accommodates anyone who is not able to easily obtain books from the library.

“Anyone can call and sign up. If you have any sort of trouble getting to the library, mobility issues, or any other sort of disability, this is a progam that you would definitely be qualified for,” Muskingum County Library System’s Sarah Brinkman said.

Brinkman wants to remind residents that if they are not comfortable checking out items from the library in person and are not in the demographic that would benefit from the house call service, the curbside pickup is still available as well.

“We are offering curbside pickup so if you’re not comfortable using our circulation desk, we actually bring materials right to your car. Those will be holds that you place and we just deliver them to your car,” Brinkman said.

If you are not sure if the house call service or curbside pickup is a better option for you, you can always call MCLS with any questions.