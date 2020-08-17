Hendricks scheduled to start for Cubs against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (4-4, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-6, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-1, 3.08 ERA, .95 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.10.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Jason Heyward: (back), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.