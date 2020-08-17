Command Center reports two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting two more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 284 is a 19-year-old woman not related to previous cases. Case 285 is a 6-year-old girl related to case 279. These cases are recovering at home.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 279 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 285 Total Cases • 27 Active Cases • 5 Current Hospitalization/32 Total Hospitalizations • 1 Death

