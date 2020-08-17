Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo knee surgery

Sports
Associated Press11

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen said Monday he will undergo knee surgery to prevent future injuries.

He said doctors suggested the tendon surgery as a “clean-up as there were some irritations earlier this season.”

“It’s a proactive intervention in order to prevent and prepare for the future,” the goalkeeper said on his Instagram account.

He said he will need “some weeks” to recover and return to full strength.

“I’m calm and positive about the situation,” he said. “I will come back soon.”

Ter Stegen’s final match of the season was the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday in Lisbon.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Murray helps Nuggets hold off Jazz, Mitchell 135-125 in OT

Associated Press

PIAA official: ‘Fairly comfortable’ fall sports can proceed

Associated Press

New York Giants have a new look under 38-year-old Joe Judge

Associated Press