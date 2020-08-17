MONDAY 8/17:

TODAY: Isolated Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. High 81°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Low 60°

TUESDAY: Isolated Shower/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

A weak cold front will bring the threat of an isolated shower/storm to SE Ohio during the afternoon/evening. Temperatures will top off around 80 this afternoon, which is a couple degrees below average for the middle of August.

The isolated threat for a shower/storm will linger into the overnight, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog will be possible, especially after midnight. Lows will drop to around 60.

The threat for an isolated shower/storm will be with us again Tuesday, primarily during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

Drier and brighter conditions will be with us for the mid-week into the end of the work week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s on Thursday and into the mid 80s on Friday.

Rain chances will return this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a Great Monday!

