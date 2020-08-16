Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Bichette, Toronto, .361; Alberto, Baltimore, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .324; Lewis, Seattle, .316; J.Jones, Detroit, .314; S.Perez, Kansas City, .314; Pillar, Boston, .313; Solak, Texas, .313.

RUNS_Alberto, Baltimore, 17; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Núñez, Baltimore, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; LeMahieu, New York, 15; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

RBI_Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Olson, Oakland, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

HITS_Alberto, Baltimore, 30; LeMahieu, New York, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 26; Lewis, Seattle, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Polanco, Minnesota, 24; Seager, Seattle, 23.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 11; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Bregman, Houston, 7; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; Seager, Seattle, 7; 10 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; R.Ruiz, Baltimore, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6.

STOLEN BASES_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Moore, Seattle, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 12 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Texas, 1.11; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.30; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.90; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.66; G.Cole, New York, 2.76.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 54; Lynn, Texas, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; G.Cole, New York, 34; Giolito, Chicago, 32; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Duffy, Kansas City, 28; Eovaldi, Boston, 27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 26.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Yankees’ LeMahieu on injured list with sprained left thumb

Associated Press

Jennifer Brady preps for US Open by winning 1st tour title

Associated Press

NCAA’s top doctor: COVID-19 testing needs to improve to play

Associated Press