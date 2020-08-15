Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, Aug. 16
|MLB
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
|NHL
|At Toronto
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon
Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
|WNBA
|At Bradenton, Fla.
Chicago vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Seattle vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Dallas vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
European PGA Tour – European Tour Celtic Classic, Newport, Wales
PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
PGA Tour – Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio
Korn Ferry Tour – Albertsons Boise Open, Boise, Idaho
LPGA Tour – ASILSO Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland, Scotland
|Motor Sports
Formula 1 – Spanish GP.
NASCAR Cup Series – Go Bowling at the Glen.
NASCAR Cup Series – Race at Daytona RC.
NHRA – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.