Sunday’s Time Schedule

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon

Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Dallas vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m.

European PGA Tour – European Tour Celtic Classic, Newport, Wales

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

PGA Tour – Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Akron, Ohio

Korn Ferry Tour – Winco Albertsons Boise Open, Boise, Idaho

LPGA Tour – ASILSO Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland, Scotland

Formula 1 – Spanish GP.

NASCAR Cup Series – Go Bowling at the Glen.

NASCAR Cup Series – Race at Daytona RC.

NHRA – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.