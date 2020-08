NBA Daily Playoff Glance

Denver vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Laker vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

L.A. Laker vs. Portland, 9 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

L.A. Laker vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 4 p.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Laker vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m.

x-Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Denver vs. Utah, TBD

x-Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-L.A. Laker vs. Portland, TBD

x-Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Denver vs. Utah, TBD

x-Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-L.A. Laker vs. Portland, TBD

x-Boston vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto vs. Brooklyn, TBD

x-Denver vs. Utah, TBD

x-Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

x-Miami vs. Indiana, TBD

x-L.A. Laker vs. Portland, TBD