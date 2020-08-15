AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .429; Bichette, Toronto, .356; Alberto, Baltimore, .337; Lewis, Seattle, .333; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; S.Perez, Kansas City, .329; Correa, Houston, .324; Pillar, Boston, .322; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .319; Núñez, Baltimore, .313.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 17; Alberto, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Núñez, Baltimore, 16; Crawford, Seattle, 15; LeMahieu, New York, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Tucker, Houston, 14.

RBI_Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 15; Olson, Oakland, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 15.

HITS_LeMahieu, New York, 30; Alberto, Baltimore, 28; S.Perez, Kansas City, 26; Lewis, Seattle, 25; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 24; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Correa, Houston, 22; Crawford, Seattle, 22; Merrifield, Kansas City, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 10; Adames, Tampa Bay, 8; Iglesias, Baltimore, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; Franco, Kansas City, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 8 tied at 6.

TRIPLES_Candelario, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; Olson, Oakland, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 12 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES_Moore, Seattle, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Grossman, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Lopes, Seattle, 4; Mondesi, Kansas City, 4; V.Reyes, Detroit, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Tauchman, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Dobnak, Minnesota, 0.90; Lynn, Texas, 1.11; Plesac, Cleveland, 1.29; Bundy, Los Angeles, 1.57; Montas, Oakland, 1.57; Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.90; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.00; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.42; Greinke, Houston, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 43; Lynn, Texas, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 35; G.Cole, New York, 34; Carrasco, Cleveland, 30; Giolito, Chicago, 27; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 27; Civale, Cleveland, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Plesac, Cleveland, 24; Ryu, Toronto, 24; F.Valdez, Houston, 24.