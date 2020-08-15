Canadiens host the Flyers in Montreal on Sunday

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens face the Philadelphia Flyers. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season.

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is eighth in the league averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and registering 39 assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with a plus-21 in 69 games this season. Scott Laughton has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.