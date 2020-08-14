Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta advance to US Amateur semifinals

Oklahoma State’s Aman Gupta outlasted incoming Stanford freshman Michael Thorbjornsen 1-up on Friday at windy Bandon Dunes to advance to the U.S. Amateur semifinals.

Gupta, from Concord, North Carolina, will face Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci. Strafaci broke a tie with a par on par-4 17th in a 1-up victory over 2016 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Stewart Hagestad.

Gupta tied Thorbjornsen, the 2018 U.S. Junior champion from Wellesley, Massachusetts, with a birdie on the par-4 14th and took the lead with a par win on the par-3 15th. Thorbjornsen pulled even with a birdie on the par-4 16th, Gupta won the 17th with a par and they halved the par-5 18th to end the match.

Matthew Sharpsten and SMU’s Charles Osborne advanced in the lower half of the bracket.

Sharpstene, who is transferring from West Virginia to Charlotte, beat LSU’s Philip Barbaree 4 and 2.

Osborne beat Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk 2 and 1. After losing a four-hole lead in four holes on the back nine, Osborne rallied to win the 15th and 16th.