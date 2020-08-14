Morgan football preview

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio- The Morgan football team enters year three in the Chase Bowman era.

While the last two years may not have resulted in many wins, the Raiders have a lot to look forward to in 2020.

A new offensive coordinator in, Morgan graduate, Seth Brown has lit a spark under the players on offense. For the last two years, Bowman, who is more of a defensive specialist, was calling the plays on offense.

Being place in the small school division in the Muskingum Valley League will also give the Raiders a better chance to win games.