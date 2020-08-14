Kuhl expected to start for Pirates at Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (4-13, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-11, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit 163 total home runs with 516 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.